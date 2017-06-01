Jason Day is honoring the Cleveland Cavaliers (his adopted hometown team) at the Memorial this week with some colorful shoes from Nike. According to a Nike press release, Day also gave a pair of the shoes to Cavs player and avid golfer J.R. Smith in the hopes that he'll get some use out of them once the basketball season is over.

While you can't buy Jason's special edition shoes at this time, you can get pretty close. The Nike Lunar Command 2 comes in six colors.

Nike Lunar Command 2, $135

Buy It Now