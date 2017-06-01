Garmin's new Approach S60 golf watch is loaded with features

Garmin's newest GPS golf watch, the Approach S60 ($399 standard, $499 premium with leather band), is aimed at players looking for something stylish and functional to wear both on and off the course. Featuring a sunlight-readable color touchscreen display, the new model is preloaded with info on over 40,000 courses including precise yardages to greens, hazards, and other obstacles, making it that much easier to optimize scoring and plan strategically. The S60 is also available with QuickFit watchbands that can be changed quickly and easily to fit your personal style on any given day.

Like other Garmin models the S60 is also compatible with the Garmin Golf app that allows users to compete in weekly leaderboards against other Garmin players. With the app, S60 users can view other players' scores and handicaps and do other fun things like set up tournaments, chat with other players, invite friends to compete and more.

Another benefit of the S60 is the Garmin AutoShot game tracking technology, which allows users to chart and analyze all of their measured shots from a given round. Not only is info like shot distances and dispersion available but users can also compare shots from previous rounds, identify common mistakes, and note performance with specific clubs from round to round. In addition, the S60 features SwingTempo for players who want to improve the relationship between their backswing and downswing. When paired with Garmin's TruSwing sensor the S60 will also provide information like swing speed and club path.

For those interested in fitness, the S60 works with the Garmin Connect mobile app to keep track of things like steps taken, calories burned, overall distance, and even sleep time. Weather forecasting is available for anyone worried about a potential rainout. And if it does rain the S60 is seriously waterproof, making it a good fit for players who also enjoy other outdoor activities.

Look for the Approach S60 to be available at retail some time in June in both black and white color options.