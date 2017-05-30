The white and red Crossknit Boost and Gripmore 2 will be available on June 1.

Just in time for summer 2017, Adidas is releasing two of its golf shoe styles in a crisp seasonal white. The Adidas Crossknit Boost and the Gripmore 2 all white special editions will go on sale online on June 1.

In a press release, Adidas' global footwear director Masun Denison spoke about the inspiration behind the new colorways. "Summer reminds us of longer days and more light, which means more opportunities to be out on the golf course. Using that as our inspiration, we wanted to provide golfers with a unique design that fits this special time of year," he said.

In the Crossknit Boost, the company's popular Ultra Boost last (originally for running shoes) teams up with a breathable knit upper and springy midsole to provide comfort on the links. For support, there’s an external heel counter, as well as straps on either side of the shoe that extend from the heel area to the top eyelets. Rubber traction nubs on the outsole aid grip.

Adidas Crossknit Boost Summer White Edition, $160

The all-white Gripmore 2 features all the standard design characteristics of the normal Gripmore 2 model including 43 traction elements in the sole for a total of 243 points of contact with the ground -- as well as a wider last for improved fit and comfort.

Adidas Gripmore 2 Summer White Edition, $120

