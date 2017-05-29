Last fall, Scotty Cameron unveiled four putters with 33" shafts for players whose setup dictates a shorter-than-standard length. The series consisted of models from the Select and Futura families—Newport 2 blade, Newport Mallet 2, GoLo 5 and the Futura X5R. Based on their success, the company is doubling the Cameron & Crown lineup to include the Select Newport blade with a 303-stainless steel face inlay, Select Mallet 1 with a wraparound aluminum face-sole inlay, Futura 5MB mid mallet, and the Futura 6M, which was the top "large mallet" in GOLF magazine's ClubTest 2017.

The Cameron & Crown Futura 6M putter. Courtesy of Scotty Cameron

​

"I've always said that the length sets the eyes, and the eyes set the path," says Scotty Cameron. "For those men, women and juniors who need a shorter putter, it gets their eyes in the right position to make a proper stroke while maintaining good posture and balance."

As before, the new Cameron & Crown putters come with a 360-gram head, which includes two 20-gram sole weights for "proper shaft flex and feel." (By comparison, the 34" models have a 350-gram head while the 35" versions weigh 340 grams.) A smaller Matador grip—one-inch shorter than standard and 10 percent thinner—combines with the heavier head and 33" shaft to provide loads of feedback and proper balance. And, the "silver mist" finish provides a non-glare, high-end look. $379; in stores June 16.