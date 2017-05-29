FIRST LOOK: Cobra King OS hybrids

"Last fall, we introduced our popular King Oversized irons and now we have a super game improvement hybrid to perfectly complement that set," says Tom Olsavsky, VP of R&D for Cobra Golf. The oversized hybrids should instill confidence at address and boost forgiveness on misses. A PWRSHELL design enables the clubface to flex more at impact, which produces faster ball speeds and higher launch. And, internal tungsten weights position the CG low and deep in the head, which contributes to less spin and more carry. The carbon fiber crown, which saves eight grams, also contributes to the desired high launch/low spin combination. The King OS has Cobra’s MyFly8 adjustable hosel (+/- 1.5° loft), Smart Pad technology to maintain a square face angle, and UST Recoil 460 ES graphite shafts.

The Cobra King OS hybrid at address. Courtesy of Cobra

The King OS hybrids—3-4H (19° to 22°), 4-5H (22° to 25°) and 5-6H (25° to 28°)—are in stores starting June 2; $250 each. The hybrids will also be sold as part of an 8-piece combo set with King OS irons beginning July 8. Set of eight: $1,100, with steel-shafted irons; $1,200, with graphite-shafted irons.