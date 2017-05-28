Equipment

Kevin Kisner's clubs that won the Dean & Deluca Invitational

Kevin Kisner's bag is equipped with Callaway irons, woods, driver and wedges.
Kevin Kisner grabbed his second career PGA Tour victory at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational by posting a ten-under-par total, edging Jordan Spieth, Sean O’Hair, and Jon Rahm by one stroke. Kisner fired three rounds in the sixties during the week, including a final round 66, which was capped off by an impressive par save on the 18th hole. Check out the gear Kisner used to secure the $1,242,000 winner’s paycheck below:

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha (8.5°) with Fujikura Speeder Evolution II shaft

Fairway Wood: Callaway GBB Epic (13.5°) with Aldila NV Green shaft

Hybrid: Callaway Epic (18°) with Matrix Ozik shaft

Irons: Callaway Apex UT (3), Callaway Apex Pro (4-9) with Nippon Pro Modus 3 shafts

Wedges: Callaway MD2 (47°, 52°), Callaway MD3 Milled (58°) with Nippon WV shafts

Putter: Odyssey White Hot Pro #7

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

