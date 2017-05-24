FIRST LOOK: Bettinardi BB1 Armageddon putter

Bettinardi Golf's military-themed putter, the BB1 Armageddon, has 'got your six' on the greens. Only 200 of these aggressive-looking sticks will be released, with a portion of the revenue going to the Warriors for Freedom Foundation, which provides support to physically and mentally wounded service members and their families.

Milled from soft carbon steel, the traditionally-shaped blade features notches on the topline and back bumpers inspired by Picatinny rails on firearms, as well as a durable "Flat Dark Earth" color finish on the head and shaft. The 350-gram head has a "1/2 toe hang" for golfers with arcing strokes, the company's milled F.I.T. (Feel Impact Technology) pattern on the face for a soft feel, and a deep-etched, orange Lamkin grip.

The BB1 Armageddon comes with a headcover designed for Velcro patches. Courtesy of Bettinardi

The BB1 Armageddon comes with a headcover designed for Velcro patches. Four stock patches include crosshairs, bomber, and Bettinardi logos. Beginning 10am CST on Thursday, May 25, you can order the putter on the company website. The BB1 Armageddon will be in the company's specialty retail accounts starting June 1. $550.