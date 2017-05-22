Callaway unveils new Epic hybrid line

Callaway's Epic line is rounded out with hybrids. The line includes drivers, fairway woods and irons as well.

Having pushed the technological envelope with Epic drivers and fairway woods, Callaway now debuts matching hybrids complete with crowns made of triaxial carbon composite.

The material—65% lighter than titanium—enables the design team to employ a 5-gram crown, plus 35 grams of metal-injected molded tungsten deep in the head. The club’s center of gravity location contributes to higher launching shots that spin less and carry farther. Concentrating more weight to the perimeter of the head boosts MOI while a forged steel face with updated face cup pushes the COR to the USGA limits.

There’s also a low friction sole with dual raised rails that glide rather than dig at impact. The Epic comes standard with Callaway’s Optifit adjustable hosel (-1° to +2° loft) and UST Recoil 760 graphite shaft. Available in 2H (18°), 3H (20°), 4H (23°) and 5H (26°). The clubs will sell for $280 each.