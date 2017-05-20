The changes keep coming for LPGA World No. 1 Lydia Ko. This time, it's another adjustment to her bag.

Ko is using a PXG Bat Attack winged putter at the Kingsmill Championship, one that was specially designed for her. Ko first employed it at the ANA Inspiration where she finished T11, and again at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii, where she had her best finish of 2017 to date, tied for second. Previously, she had been flipping between an Odyssey winged putter and Odyssey two-ball putter.

The Bat Attack is her fourth putter switch of the 2017 season.

"I really like the putter," Ko told Golf Channel. "I'm not required by PXG to use the putter, but I told them the style I liked, and they came out with the Bat Attack. They worked hard to make it right for me. The PXG team put in so much time to get me into something that feels comfortable, I think that's why I'm able to use it."

Ko has also switched up her putting grip, from left-hand low on short putts to a conventional grip for all putts.

So far, the results are favorable -- Ko shot a pair of 67s in Virginia and is tied for third going into the third round, four shots off leader Lexi Thompson.