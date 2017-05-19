ClubTest 2017: Titleist Vokey SM6 wedge review

CATEGORY: Wedges
PRICE: $150
WE TESTED: "F" grind: 46°/8°, 48°/8°, 50°/8°, 50°/12°, 52°/8°, 52°/12°, 54°/14°, 56°/14°; "M" grind: 54°/8°, 56°/8°, 58°/8°, 60°/8°, 62°/8°; "S" grind: 54°/10°, 56°/10°, 58°/10°, 60°/10°; "L" grind: 58°/4°, 60°/4°; "K" grind: 58°/12°, 60°/12°. All with True Temper Dynamic Gold steel shafts
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The grind is milled into each head, which eliminates inconsistencies.
Playability
Unmatched—with a grind for every occasion, there's nothing these can't get done; the "M" grind manhandles sand while the narrow-soled "L" grind gets you out of trouble spots.
"All wedges should feel, look and play like the Vokey SM6."
Cons
There are more forgiving wedges; with so many grinds, casual players might not know where to start.
Bottom Line
Top scores across the board, in every category. Vokey continues to make the benchmark, the gold standard—the SM6 is the best darn wedge, period.