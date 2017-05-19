ClubTest 2017: Titleist Vokey SM6 wedge review

CATEGORY: Wedges

PRICE: $150

WE TESTED: "F" grind: 46°/8°, 48°/8°, 50°/8°, 50°/12°, 52°/8°, 52°/12°, 54°/14°, 56°/14°; "M" grind: 54°/8°, 56°/8°, 58°/8°, 60°/8°, 62°/8°; "S" grind: 54°/10°, 56°/10°, 58°/10°, 60°/10°; "L" grind: 58°/4°, 60°/4°; "K" grind: 58°/12°, 60°/12°. All with True Temper Dynamic Gold steel shafts

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The grind is milled into each head, which eliminates inconsistencies.

LOOK Iconic; the runaway favorite, now in three finishes and five grinds; sophisticated, yet simple—nuzzles up and frames the ball without dominating it. FEEL Top marks—silky and stable with instant, resonant feedback; testers love the weighting, which reveals where the club is at all times. DISTANCE CONTROL Lots of grab off the grooves—guys dial up a yardage using trajectory, or stop it hard with spin; enough RPMs take guesswork out of the rough; fairly forgiving for a thin-line blade.

Playability

Unmatched—with a grind for every occasion, there's nothing these can't get done; the "M" grind manhandles sand while the narrow-soled "L" grind gets you out of trouble spots.

"All wedges should feel, look and play like the Vokey SM6."

Cons

There are more forgiving wedges; with so many grinds, casual players might not know where to start.

Bottom Line

Top scores across the board, in every category. Vokey continues to make the benchmark, the gold standard—the SM6 is the best darn wedge, period.