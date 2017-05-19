ClubTest 2017: TaylorMade Milled Grind wedge review

CATEGORY: Wedges
PRICE: $150
WE TESTED: LB grind: 56°/9°; SB: 56°/12°; HB: 56°/13° with True Temper Dynamic Gold steel shafts
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The grind is milled into each head, which eliminates inconsistencies.
Playability
Each of the three grinds works perfectly well for most short-game shots; impressive consistency from trouble lies—the dense head easily cuts through rough; excels at dead-handed pop shots; clever chippers of the ball like the C-shaped relief ground into the low-bounce model.
Cons
Chrome finish can be blinding in bright sun; more of a full-swing specialist—a number of testers find the leading edge to be a bit stubby greenside; not the most forgiving, especially off the heel.
Bottom Line
With its throwback vibe and high marks across the board, the Milled Grind is a trustworthy, all-purpose wedge.