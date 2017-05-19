ClubTest 2017: TaylorMade Milled Grind wedge review

CATEGORY: Wedges

PRICE: $150

WE TESTED: LB grind: 56°/9°; SB: 56°/12°; HB: 56°/13° with True Temper Dynamic Gold steel shafts

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The grind is milled into each head, which eliminates inconsistencies.

LOOK One of the prettiest around—teardrop shaped and retro—reminds testers of vintage Wilson Staffs with the red cap on the sole; sets up low and square behind the ball; milled compact head looks up for any challenge. FEEl Stocky and powerful, with a slightly crisp sensation at impact; weight and balance make it ready for business—stability isn't an issue; grooves grip the ball like a dog with a chew toy. DISTANCE CONTROL Full swings generate dependable, controllable pin-seekers with first-rate spin—shots tear up the green; laughs at the rough—no problem producing regular yardage from demanding lies; misses get close enough to leave you with a putt.

Playability

Each of the three grinds works perfectly well for most short-game shots; impressive consistency from trouble lies—the dense head easily cuts through rough; excels at dead-handed pop shots; clever chippers of the ball like the C-shaped relief ground into the low-bounce model.

Cons

Chrome finish can be blinding in bright sun; more of a full-swing specialist—a number of testers find the leading edge to be a bit stubby greenside; not the most forgiving, especially off the heel.

Bottom Line

With its throwback vibe and high marks across the board, the Milled Grind is a trustworthy, all-purpose wedge.