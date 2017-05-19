ClubTest 2017: Ping Glide 2.0 wedge review

Our testers discuss one of their favorite wedges featured in ClubTest 2017, the Ping Glide 2.0.

CATEGORY: Wedges

PRICE: $140

WE TESTED: SS grind: 54°/12°, 56°/12°, 58°/10°, 60°/10°; WS grind: 56°/14°, 58°/14°, 60°/14°; ES grind: 54°/8°, 56°/8°, 58°/8°, 60°/8°; TS grind: 58°/6°, 60°/6°. All with AWT 2.0 steel shafts

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Tightly packed, sharp grooves generate up to 400 rpm more spin than the Glide.

Buy Now for $139.99

LOOK Sleek, modern, yet proudly Ping; the TS, SS and WS models feature rounded-out heads in line with the rest of the market, while the angular ES pays homage to the classic Eyes of old. FEEL Truth in advertising—the Glide 2.0 is so stable and smooth; deep, powerful thump in the sand; softer than it looks—more refined than the original Glide; the head eats up bad vibes. DISTANCE CONTROL Nice combo of control and forgiveness; the beefed-up head does a lot of work for you and gives latitude on misses; adept on knockdowns and controlling spin on pitches; elongated grip simplifies the calculus on in-between numbers.

Playability

The tougher the lie, the brighter these shine; the ES should stand for "Every Shot," it's a secret weapon that allows you to invent the right shot for any occasion; one of the finest from bunkers.

Cons

A few see it as function over form; feel falls a tick behind the best; stock shaft can seem flimsy to stronger swingers.

Bottom Line

With the Glide 2.0, Ping made a very forgiving wedge that has total command of the playbook. With the right grind, it will deepen the average guy's arsenal and give good players more options.