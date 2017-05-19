ClubTest 2017: Ping Glide 2.0 wedge review

CATEGORY: Wedges
PRICE: $140
WE TESTED: SS grind: 54°/12°, 56°/12°, 58°/10°, 60°/10°; WS grind: 56°/14°, 58°/14°, 60°/14°; ES grind: 54°/8°, 56°/8°, 58°/8°, 60°/8°; TS grind: 58°/6°, 60°/6°. All with AWT 2.0 steel shafts
KEY TECHNOLOGY: Tightly packed, sharp grooves generate up to 400 rpm more spin than the Glide.
Playability
The tougher the lie, the brighter these shine; the ES should stand for "Every Shot," it's a secret weapon that allows you to invent the right shot for any occasion; one of the finest from bunkers.
Cons
A few see it as function over form; feel falls a tick behind the best; stock shaft can seem flimsy to stronger swingers.
Bottom Line
With the Glide 2.0, Ping made a very forgiving wedge that has total command of the playbook. With the right grind, it will deepen the average guy's arsenal and give good players more options.