ClubTest 2017: Mizuno T7 wedge review

CATEGORY: Wedges

PRICE: $150

WE TESTED: 46°/6°, 50°/7°, 56°/10°, 56°/14°, 58°/12° and 60°/6° with True Temper Dynamic Gold steel shafts

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Loft-specific head shapes and sole grinds help boost performance.

LOOK This makes a real style statement; raves for the deep blue finish, which bookends a matte gray sweet spot. FEEL A tester favorite—no mistaking center strikes; the boron-steel alloy is as sweet as the best forgings of old; warm, vibrant feel with reassuring heft. DISTANCE CONTROL Approach shots fly true, stop fast and put the flagstick on notice; follows orders to the letter—easy to calibrate and adjust; mitigates bad contact pretty well.

Playability

Gets the job done from rough, fringe and sand; guys dial up the right height and flight for any occasion; different sole designs fit most players.

"It's everything I'm looking for. I'm buying this club!"

Cons

One or two testers don't love the paint job (also available in white satin), and it tends to wear anyway; a few report occasional digging; the weight can be overly sturdy and the feel too soft to a handful of guys.

Bottom Line

Blue-chip feel and a blue-collar work ethic add up to earn the T7 a blue ribbon. It's one of the top wedges in the test—a great option for almost all handicaps.