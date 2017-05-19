ClubTest 2017: Mizuno T7 wedge review

CATEGORY: Wedges
PRICE: $150
WE TESTED: 46°/6°, 50°/7°, 56°/10°, 56°/14°, 58°/12° and 60°/6° with True Temper Dynamic Gold steel shafts
KEY TECHNOLOGY: Loft-specific head shapes and sole grinds help boost performance.
Playability
Gets the job done from rough, fringe and sand; guys dial up the right height and flight for any occasion; different sole designs fit most players.
"It's everything I'm looking for. I'm buying this club!"
Cons
One or two testers don't love the paint job (also available in white satin), and it tends to wear anyway; a few report occasional digging; the weight can be overly sturdy and the feel too soft to a handful of guys.
Bottom Line
Blue-chip feel and a blue-collar work ethic add up to earn the T7 a blue ribbon. It's one of the top wedges in the test—a great option for almost all handicaps.