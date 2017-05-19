ClubTest 2017: 9 new wedges rated and reviewed!

GOLF's Rob Sauerhaft and our testers provide an overview of 9 new wedges tested and featured in ClubTest 2017.

Edited by Rob Sauerhaft; Reviews by Michael Chwasky, Mark Dee and Alana Johnson

Now that we're in the heart of the golf season, here's a quick tip for shaving strokes off your scores: Dedicate extra practice time to your short game. Of course, it all starts with having the best tools for you.

For ClubTest 2017, our 40 testers evaluated nine wedges at World Golf Village Resort in St. Augustine, Fla. (Our research partner, Hot Stix Golf, custom-fit each tester.) Check out what they had to say about each club to find the perfect wedge for your game.