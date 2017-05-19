Equipment

ClubTest 2017: Fourteen RM-22J wedge review

Fourteen RM-22J wedge.
Courtesy of Fourteen

CATEGORY: Wedges

PRICE: $185

WE TESTED: 58°/10° with True Temper Dynamic Gold steel shaft

KEY TECHNOLOGY: More offset than the RM-22 helps on misses without sacrificing playability.

LOOK
Oversized, offset and, to a few guys, intriguing—jumbo face seems wider and taller than most other wedges; easy to aim, no matter how you set up.
FEEL
Probably its best attribute—a big guy with a sensitive side; heavy head plows through the turf, with a lighter touch than many testers expect; soft but not mushy from just about every lie.
DISTANCE CONTROL
Generous face gives you plenty of room to roam—very forgiving, like you'd expect from a big ol' wedge; at its best on mid-range pitches, where its ease of use and natural high flight gets the ball where it needs to go.

Playability

It excels after your worst misses—versatile for its size, and composed enough to get the ball up, out and onto the green; pretty easy to play with an open face, especially from the sand; the wide sole seems composed enough to snip the ball off tight, firm lies.

Cons

Way too big for many testers' tastes; leading edge can be grabby on chip shots, and troublesome in wet conditions; length, direction and spin rate seem less consistent than the top wedges tested.

Bottom Line

More of a battle-axe than a classic blade, the RM-22J sits between Fourteen's flagship RM-22 and its super helpful H030. The size and shape can soothe shaky hands, while the design is versatile enough to help mid-handicappers extricate the ball from sticky situations.

