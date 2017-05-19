ClubTest 2017: Fourteen RM-22J wedge review

CATEGORY: Wedges
PRICE: $185
WE TESTED: 58°/10° with True Temper Dynamic Gold steel shaft
KEY TECHNOLOGY: More offset than the RM-22 helps on misses without sacrificing playability.
Playability
It excels after your worst misses—versatile for its size, and composed enough to get the ball up, out and onto the green; pretty easy to play with an open face, especially from the sand; the wide sole seems composed enough to snip the ball off tight, firm lies.
Cons
Way too big for many testers' tastes; leading edge can be grabby on chip shots, and troublesome in wet conditions; length, direction and spin rate seem less consistent than the top wedges tested.
Bottom Line
More of a battle-axe than a classic blade, the RM-22J sits between Fourteen's flagship RM-22 and its super helpful H030. The size and shape can soothe shaky hands, while the design is versatile enough to help mid-handicappers extricate the ball from sticky situations.