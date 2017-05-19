ClubTest 2017: Cobra King Pur wedge review

CATEGORY: Wedges

WE TESTED: 52°/8°, 52°/12°, 58°/6°, 58°/8° with True Temper Dynamic Gold steel shafts

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The "Classic," "Wide Low" and "Versatile" grinds are for neutral, steep, and shallow attack angles, respectively.

LOOK Clean and familiar in many ways; finish strikes a nice Goldilocks balance between shining and blinding; notched sole is a conversation starter. FEEL Its welterweight balance lets you command the head—stable and strong without a ton of heft; fairly soft all over the face; concise, responsive click. DISTANCE CONTROL Immune to extremes—repeatable, medium spin and moderate trajectory; expect a bit of runout, but no crazy spin or fliers; above-average forgiveness on full swings.

One of the best from bunkers—the bounce engages naturally and slides right through; cuts a tidy, shallow divot from the fairway; handles all the stock shots, and the lob wedge is an effective flop-shot machine.

Guys prefer the "Versatile" grind to the "Classic" one, which can be clunky off tight lies; doesn't have the high-spin DNA of some of its peers; for some guys the clicky, distant feel doesn't quite clear the bar.

Consistency is King with Cobra's new PUR wedge. This simple, utilitarian club can get the job done all over, with bonus points for the available, easy-to-fit grinds.