ClubTest 2017: Cobra King Pur wedge review

CATEGORY: Wedges
PRICE: $120
WE TESTED: 52°/8°, 52°/12°, 58°/6°, 58°/8° with True Temper Dynamic Gold steel shafts
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The "Classic," "Wide Low" and "Versatile" grinds are for neutral, steep, and shallow attack angles, respectively.
Playability
One of the best from bunkers—the bounce engages naturally and slides right through; cuts a tidy, shallow divot from the fairway; handles all the stock shots, and the lob wedge is an effective flop-shot machine.
Cons
Guys prefer the "Versatile" grind to the "Classic" one, which can be clunky off tight lies; doesn't have the high-spin DNA of some of its peers; for some guys the clicky, distant feel doesn't quite clear the bar.
Bottom Line
Consistency is King with Cobra's new PUR wedge. This simple, utilitarian club can get the job done all over, with bonus points for the available, easy-to-fit grinds.