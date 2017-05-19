ClubTest 2017: Fourteen H030 wedge review

CATEGORY: Wedges

LOOK Untraditional, and almost perfectly round—like an updated Alien wedge, or a chubby chipper; sets up like a really, really high-lofted fairway wood, with a fairly small face. FEEL Testers can't believe a wedge that looks this way feels this good; surprisingly even keeled and harmonious—enough feel and feedback for serious players. DISTANCE CONTROL Hard to miss—like a max game-improvement club, just put the face on the ball and you'll be fine; chips are as easy as hitting putts; more spin than most expect—on par with several other wedges in the test.

Playability

Bunkers? Chips? Buried lies? No problems. Flop shots? Not quite as effective—but these clubs make basic shots incredibly simple; just let them work as designed and reap the benefits; quite good on half shots and full swings, with a bit of touch, too.

Cons

Ego may keep you from giving these a try; more of a tool than a toy, these work as built and don't tolerate much manipulation; you have to pinch it on full swings, which can be tough off firm lies; high price could pose a problem.

Bottom Line

Don't chuckle. Instead, fear the man who shows up to the first tee with the H030—he may know something you don't. Think of it as a prix-fixe menu— fewer choices, but they're all pretty good. And the results help you get past the way it looks.