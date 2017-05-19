ClubTest 2017: Fourteen H030 wedge review

CATEGORY: Wedges
PRICE: $200
WE TESTED: RW (38°/4°), AW (50°/8°), SW (56°/10°) with Nippon N.S. Pro 950GH HT steel shafts
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The hollow body with cambered sole offers plenty of forgiveness.
Playability
Bunkers? Chips? Buried lies? No problems. Flop shots? Not quite as effective—but these clubs make basic shots incredibly simple; just let them work as designed and reap the benefits; quite good on half shots and full swings, with a bit of touch, too.
Cons
Ego may keep you from giving these a try; more of a tool than a toy, these work as built and don't tolerate much manipulation; you have to pinch it on full swings, which can be tough off firm lies; high price could pose a problem.
Bottom Line
Don't chuckle. Instead, fear the man who shows up to the first tee with the H030—he may know something you don't. Think of it as a prix-fixe menu— fewer choices, but they're all pretty good. And the results help you get past the way it looks.