ClubTest 2017: Cleveland RTX-3 wedge review

Our testers discuss one of their favorite wedges featured in ClubTest 2017, the Cleveland RTX-3.

CATEGORY: Wedges

PRICE: $130

WE TESTED: RTX-3 Blade: V-FG grind: 54°/14°, 56°/14, 60°/12°; V-LG: 54°/8°, 56°/8°, 60°/6°; V-MG: 52°/10°, 54°/11°, 56°/11°, 60°/9°; RTX-3 Cavity Back: V-FG grind: 58°/12°; V-LG: 54°/8°, 58°/6°; V-MG: 50°/10°, 54°/11°, 58°/9°. All with True Temper Dynamic Gold steel shafts

KEY TECHNOLOGY: A new V-shaped sole maintains 23 percent more speed through the turf than last year's RTX 2.0.

Buy Now for $129.99

LOOK Glare-free black and silver finishes offer great contrast; face milling suggests spin; cavity-back version offers a little more size and peace of mind. FEEL Like reconnecting with old friends—the two versions feel quite similar; balls stick to the face a long time; heft and balance keep you in the loop. DISTANCE CONTROL Way more spin than expected; superb on pitches, with intuitive ball speeds across most of the face; one of the best for full swings.

Playability

The beveled sole is incredibly versatile, and a notable leap past the RTX-2.0; like playing yo-yo on the greens—the ball's on a string; cavity back adds stability to rip through mangy lies.

"This club is for everyone... one amazing wedge."

Cons

If anything, they spin too much; assertive groove pattern doesn't suit every player's eye; the striking black finish tends to fade.

Bottom Line

Cleveland got its groove(s) back. Forward-thinking versatility, a ton of spin and options for every handicap make it a playmaker—and one of our top picks.