ClubTest 2017: Callaway MD3 Milled wedge review

Callaway MD3 Milled wedge.
James Westman

CATEGORY: Wedges

PRICE: $130

WE TESTED: "W" grind: 52° loft/11° bounce, 58°/8°, 58°/11°; "C" grind: 58°/8°; "S" grind: 52°/10°, 58°/9°. All with True Temper Dynamic Gold steel shafts

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Grooves get wider as loft goes up to optimize spin.

LOOK
Both the satin chrome and flat black finishes are among the best; green accents and contrasting ports add bling.
FEEL
Balanced and even tempered, with resonant feedback; large face has a light touch—delicate shots are easy; with the right grind, it's a hot knife through butter through the turf.
DISTANCE CONTROL
Drop-and-stop control—grooves grab the ball and keep fliers in check; lots of room for mistakes—iffy pitches still make the green.

Playability

Excellent in all conditions; the "C" grind is perfect for guys who want to be creative; with MD3 Milled, expectations for sand play go up.

"With these, my confidence grows with each shot."

- Ed Inderbitzen, Index 9.5, Age 49

Cons

Larger footprint with day-glo touches turn off some guys; active grooves can deliver too much spin; a few testers find there’s less feel and feedback than in the MD2.

Bottom Line

A big-time wedge with impressive performance that befits its bold color scheme. Forgiving, precise and one of the best for the full range of handicappers.

