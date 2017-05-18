Jordan Spieth is rocking a new Scotty Cameron flatstick at the AT&T Byron Nelson this week.

Spieth is playing with a prototype Futura T5W Tour Only putter, which is far different in appearance than Spieth’s old Scotty Cameron 009 prototype. The mallet putter has two prongs extending away from the putterface. The putter also has not just one, but two alignment aids on the top of it, one that centers on the sweet spot and another that is the width of a golf ball, slightly removed from the face.

Jordan Spieth is using a Scotty Cameron Futura 5W for the first time in competition this week. PGA Tour Live

Spieth is currently ranked 39th on Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting, which is much better than average, but worse than what he is used to. The 23-year-old has finished in the top 10 in that stat in the past two seasons. The T5W putter is one of seven in the Futura line released this year, and Spieth's first putt with it in competition fell for a birdie. Yes, it was from two feet away, but a birdie nonetheless.