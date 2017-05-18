Has your driver gone bust? Take heart: the right shaft can turn your tee game around

Shelling out your hard-earned cash for one of the 19 new drivers featured in ClubTest 2017 is a big step forward in your quest to hit longer, straighter tee shots.

Power and accuracy often have as much to do with the shaft as the head attached to it. To prove it, we asked the experts at Club Champion, one of the nation's top clubfitters, to test various shaft flexes and lengths. The results? Playing the right shaft for you can be the difference between driving it pretty well—and dominating the tee box.