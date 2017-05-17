Equipment

ClubTest 2017: Titleist Scotty Cameron Futura 7M putter review

Titleist Scotty Cameron Futura 7M putter.
Courtesy of Titleist

CATEGORY: Large Mallet Putters

PRICE: $380

WE TESTED: 35" shaft length

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The stainless steel body has a light aluminum sole and face to boost stability.

DISTANCE CONTROL
The highest rated in the test; the same stroke produces consistent output every time, regardless of the quality of contact; guys are dialed in from all lengths, including uphill and downhillers.
FEEL
Impact sensation is the same all over the face; crisp, soft feel tells your hands what they need to know; outstanding stability—toe hits work just as well as off the middle of the face.
LOOK
Beautiful milled head—anyone can get comfortable with it; a striking silver/black combo; the square shape sets up in a snap to the target.

"It just swings naturally down the line, and distance control is automatic."

- Scott Lampke, Index 5.3, Age 29

Cons

Some guys aren't sure the bigger size provides additional forgiveness over smaller Futura models such as the 5S; a few testers don't like how similar the feel is between center and off-center hits.

Bottom Line

One of the top-ranked models, the Scotty Cameron Futura 7M delivers terrific control and lovely feel in a smart-looking package. This putter can do it all.

