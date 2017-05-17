ClubTest 2017: Titleist Scotty Cameron Futura 7M putter review

CATEGORY: Large Mallet Putters
PRICE: $380
WE TESTED: 35" shaft length
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The stainless steel body has a light aluminum sole and face to boost stability.
"It just swings naturally down the line, and distance control is automatic."
Cons
Some guys aren't sure the bigger size provides additional forgiveness over smaller Futura models such as the 5S; a few testers don't like how similar the feel is between center and off-center hits.
Bottom Line
One of the top-ranked models, the Scotty Cameron Futura 7M delivers terrific control and lovely feel in a smart-looking package. This putter can do it all.