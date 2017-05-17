ClubTest 2017: Titleist Scotty Cameron Futura 7M putter review

CATEGORY: Large Mallet Putters

PRICE: $380

WE TESTED: 35" shaft length

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The stainless steel body has a light aluminum sole and face to boost stability.

DISTANCE CONTROL The highest rated in the test; the same stroke produces consistent output every time, regardless of the quality of contact; guys are dialed in from all lengths, including uphill and downhillers. FEEL Impact sensation is the same all over the face; crisp, soft feel tells your hands what they need to know; outstanding stability—toe hits work just as well as off the middle of the face. LOOK Beautiful milled head—anyone can get comfortable with it; a striking silver/black combo; the square shape sets up in a snap to the target.

"It just swings naturally down the line, and distance control is automatic."

Cons

Some guys aren't sure the bigger size provides additional forgiveness over smaller Futura models such as the 5S; a few testers don't like how similar the feel is between center and off-center hits.

Bottom Line

One of the top-ranked models, the Scotty Cameron Futura 7M delivers terrific control and lovely feel in a smart-looking package. This putter can do it all.