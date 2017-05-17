ClubTest 2017: Titleist Scotty Cameron Futura 6M putter review

CATEGORY: Large Mallet Putters
PRICE: $380
WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The large rear weights help increase the club's forgiveness.
"It truly makes golf easier and more enjoyable."
Cons
The rear weights provide an unusual look that not everyone embraces; some guys find there's not enough difference in feel between center, heel or toe hits; one or two testers struggle with distance control.
Bottom Line
The Scotty Cameron Futura 6M is the top model tested. It's a great example of how well a multimaterial, high-MOI putter can play. This club is an absolute game-changer.