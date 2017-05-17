ClubTest 2017: Titleist Scotty Cameron Futura 6M putter review

CATEGORY: Large Mallet Putters

PRICE: $380

WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The large rear weights help increase the club's forgiveness.

Buy Now for $379.99

DISTANCE CONTROL Remarkable—testers never see putts fall significantly short or roll out way too far; handles longer distances with ease, and nails the short ones dead. FEEL The insert is like a miracle material—putts feel pure no matter how you strike them; effortless sensation from any distance; the head won’t wobble during the stroke. LOOK Classy silver and black combo won't distract you; multiple alignment aids provide a simple, straightforward system for proper aim; appears flat-out expensive, but not in a gaudy way.

Buy Now for $379.99

"It truly makes golf easier and more enjoyable."

Cons

The rear weights provide an unusual look that not everyone embraces; some guys find there's not enough difference in feel between center, heel or toe hits; one or two testers struggle with distance control.

Bottom Line

The Scotty Cameron Futura 6M is the top model tested. It's a great example of how well a multimaterial, high-MOI putter can play. This club is an absolute game-changer.