Equipment

ClubTest 2017: Titleist Scotty Cameron Futura 5S putter review

Titleist Scotty Cameron Futura 5S putter.
Courtesy of Titleist

CATEGORY: Large Mallet Putters

PRICE: $380

WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Part of the putter's charm? Terrific optics that let you set up properly every single time.

Buy Now for $379.99

DISTANCE CONTROL
A true performer that puts testers at ease; anyone can lag it close without worry; basically the same rollout regardless of where you make contact on the face.
FEEL
On the softer end of the spectrum, but still more than enough feedback; very little vibration on mis-hits; compliant sensation all across the face.
LOOK
Multiple alignment lines and sharp angles on the body help you set up squarely; high-end finish—nice contrast between the white visual bars and the darker middle section.

Buy Now for $379.99

Cons

The center shaft doesn't agree with everyone; not a huge difference in feel between center hits and misses; a little too compact for some who want a true high-MOI design.

Bottom Line

Though Scotty Cameron has been known mostly for traditional blades, the multimaterial Futura 5S is a splendid mallet—expect its appeal to go far beyond the company's devotees.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN