ClubTest 2017: Titleist Scotty Cameron Futura 5S putter review

CATEGORY: Large Mallet Putters

PRICE: $380

WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Part of the putter's charm? Terrific optics that let you set up properly every single time.

Buy Now for $379.99

DISTANCE CONTROL A true performer that puts testers at ease; anyone can lag it close without worry; basically the same rollout regardless of where you make contact on the face. FEEL On the softer end of the spectrum, but still more than enough feedback; very little vibration on mis-hits; compliant sensation all across the face. LOOK Multiple alignment lines and sharp angles on the body help you set up squarely; high-end finish—nice contrast between the white visual bars and the darker middle section.

Cons

The center shaft doesn't agree with everyone; not a huge difference in feel between center hits and misses; a little too compact for some who want a true high-MOI design.

Bottom Line

Though Scotty Cameron has been known mostly for traditional blades, the multimaterial Futura 5S is a splendid mallet—expect its appeal to go far beyond the company's devotees.