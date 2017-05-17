Equipment

ClubTest 2017: TaylorMade Spider Tour Platinum putter review

TaylorMade Spider Tour Platinum putter.
Courtesy of Taylormade

CATEGORY: Large Mallet Putters

PRICE: $220

WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Well-defined visual cues plus angled grooves on the face contribute to a sweet roll.

DISTANCE CONTROL
One of the best—it adapts so well to different putt lengths and speeds; the ball gets rolling quickly, making it seem automatic from middle and longer lengths.
FEEL
A top model; semi-firm click at impact produces a smooth roll with tons of feedback; balls leave the soft polymer insert firmly but don't jump—makes testers believe in the groove pattern; huge sweet spot seems to take up half the face.
LOOK
The square shape and long alignment line boost confidence and improve aim; lovely, glare-resistant satin finish with red accents; it's understated but still has plenty of pizzazz.

"This one makes putting easy. It's stable, and balls track beautifully to the hole."

- Tom Jennings, Index 9.3, Age 63

Cons

The unusual Spider head design doesn't match everyone's taste; not the softest feel of the bunch.

Bottom Line

One of the highest-rated putters. The Spider family has major traction on Tour, notably with DJ, Jason Day and Sergio. The Tour Platinum, with superb overall balance, continues that momentum.

