ClubTest 2017: TaylorMade Spider Tour Platinum putter review

CATEGORY: Large Mallet Putters
PRICE: $220
WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths
KEY TECHNOLOGY: Well-defined visual cues plus angled grooves on the face contribute to a sweet roll.
"This one makes putting easy. It's stable, and balls track beautifully to the hole."
Cons
The unusual Spider head design doesn't match everyone's taste; not the softest feel of the bunch.
Bottom Line
One of the highest-rated putters. The Spider family has major traction on Tour, notably with DJ, Jason Day and Sergio. The Tour Platinum, with superb overall balance, continues that momentum.