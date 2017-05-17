ClubTest 2017: TaylorMade Spider Tour Platinum putter review

CATEGORY: Large Mallet Putters

PRICE: $220

WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Well-defined visual cues plus angled grooves on the face contribute to a sweet roll.

DISTANCE CONTROL One of the best—it adapts so well to different putt lengths and speeds; the ball gets rolling quickly, making it seem automatic from middle and longer lengths. FEEL A top model; semi-firm click at impact produces a smooth roll with tons of feedback; balls leave the soft polymer insert firmly but don't jump—makes testers believe in the groove pattern; huge sweet spot seems to take up half the face. LOOK The square shape and long alignment line boost confidence and improve aim; lovely, glare-resistant satin finish with red accents; it's understated but still has plenty of pizzazz.

"This one makes putting easy. It's stable, and balls track beautifully to the hole."

Cons

The unusual Spider head design doesn't match everyone's taste; not the softest feel of the bunch.

Bottom Line

One of the highest-rated putters. The Spider family has major traction on Tour, notably with DJ, Jason Day and Sergio. The Tour Platinum, with superb overall balance, continues that momentum.