ClubTest 2017: SeeMore Mini Giant DF Stealth putter review

CATEGORY: Large Mallet Putters

PRICE: $395

WE TESTED: 34" shaft length

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Though it looks like a blade, non-adjustable weights in the heel and the toe create high MOI.

Buy Now for $395

DISTANCE CONTROL The alignment aid works so well that you can almost forget about aiming and just concentrate on distance; plenty of force to get the ball to the hole; heel and toe hits don't sacrifice much distance. FEEL The center-shaft design is amazingly solid, like it's connected to the ball at impact; beautifully balanced, particularly for a bladelike design; terrific soft, smooth feel across the face. LOOK The sleek black finish blends well with the black section of the shaft; the bread and butter of SeeMore putters is the easy-to-use alignment aid—it's great for locking in a solid setup; the wide flange makes you confident that there's something solid to hit with.

Buy Now for $395

Cons

Not everyone makes a good stroke with a center-shafted design; some guys say it feels lighter through contact than other putters; the price is a turnoff to some.

Bottom Line

An oddball in the category, the SeeMore Mini Giant DF Stealth looks more like an oversize blade, but it still provides many of the benefits of a larger mallet.