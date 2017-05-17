ClubTest 2017: Ping Vault Oslo putter review

CATEGORY: Large Mallet Putters

PRICE: $300

WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Milled groove pattern varies in depth across the face for consistent speeds.

DISTANCE CONTROL Excellent at lagging it close with minimal loss on mis-hits; repeatable results—the face milling seems to produce similar rollout on strikes across the face. FEEL Very easy to discern exactly where you made contact; firm, crisp sensation is consistent across the face; nicely balanced and weighty through the stroke. LOOK Long, effective sightline runs the length of the flange; sets up dead square just about every time; brushed finish reduces glare and makes the club look like it will last forever.

Cons

Not quite as much forgiveness on slight misses as a few testers would like; slightly firmer feel than some models with face inserts; the large head shape is simply bigger than guys might prefer.

Bottom Line

Ping's Vault Oslo is a very strong performer—it has a smart look while also providing a distinct feel and tight roll. It's worth a try both for those with a straight-back-and-through stroke and those with a slight arc to their motion.