ClubTest 2017: Ping Vault Oslo putter review

CATEGORY: Large Mallet Putters
PRICE: $300
WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths
KEY TECHNOLOGY: Milled groove pattern varies in depth across the face for consistent speeds.
Cons
Not quite as much forgiveness on slight misses as a few testers would like; slightly firmer feel than some models with face inserts; the large head shape is simply bigger than guys might prefer.
Bottom Line
Ping's Vault Oslo is a very strong performer—it has a smart look while also providing a distinct feel and tight roll. It's worth a try both for those with a straight-back-and-through stroke and those with a slight arc to their motion.