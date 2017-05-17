ClubTest 2017: Ping Sigma G Tyne putter review

CATEGORY: Large Mallet Putters

PRICE: $200

WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Clean, simple lines and a full-face insert give the putter a cool, techy look.

Buy Now for $199.99

DISTANCE CONTROL About as reliable as anything in the category; the face insert works incredibly well—superb consistency on balls struck all across the face; guys can throw a towel over their grouping of lag putts. FEEL Soft but solid with tremendous feedback to the hands at impact; loads of stability gives testers confidence over the ball, which translates into good results; the mulitmaterial face insert (made of elastomer and milled aluminum) has a legion of fans. LOOK Best in show—great finish and just the right size; contrasting black sightline on the satin finish is super simple and is all you need to find the target; the fang design grows on guys.

Buy Now for $199.99

Cons

A little more dampened feel at impact than some would like; it's minor, but a few panelists say it looks too “plain Jane” and could use another visual aid.

Bottom Line

The Sigma G Tyne is Ping's take on one of the most popular head designs in golf. This one has great feel and predictable rollout, all in a sweet, understated package.