ClubTest 2017: Odyssey White Hot RX V-Line Fang putter review

CATEGORY: Large Mallet Putters
PRICE: $160
WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The updated White Hot insert has a dual-layer design with a softer core for improved feel.
"No complaints here. Great feel, perfect weighting, and the ball just goes in the cup."
Cons
Not everyone can get used to the fang design; though improved, the White Hot insert is too soft for a few guys who prefer a sharper feel; a couple of others like a heavier, more stable sensation on off-center hits.
Bottom Line
This one ranks among the top large mallets in the test. The White Hot RX V-Line Fang is an enhanced version of a Tour-proven design. This all-around performer delivers for a variety of players.