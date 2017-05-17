ClubTest 2017: Odyssey White Hot RX V-Line Fang putter review

CATEGORY: Large Mallet Putters

PRICE: $160

WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The updated White Hot insert has a dual-layer design with a softer core for improved feel.

DISTANCE CONTROL Exceptionally consistent—long and mid-length putts are easy to dial in; takes little time getting used to; great for eliminating three-putts. FEEL The White Hot insert has come a long way—this one is more like a milled putter than a plastic insert; much crisper at impact than previous iterations; great balance—simple to swing back and straight down the target line. LOOK Functional and pleasing in just about every way; very clean at address; prominent sightlines are ideal for alignment; the width of the fangs is about one ball’s worth, which helps aim.

"No complaints here. Great feel, perfect weighting, and the ball just goes in the cup."

Cons

Not everyone can get used to the fang design; though improved, the White Hot insert is too soft for a few guys who prefer a sharper feel; a couple of others like a heavier, more stable sensation on off-center hits.

Bottom Line

This one ranks among the top large mallets in the test. The White Hot RX V-Line Fang is an enhanced version of a Tour-proven design. This all-around performer delivers for a variety of players.