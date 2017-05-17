ClubTest 2017: Odyssey O-Works V-Line Fang CH putter review

CATEGORY: Large Mallet Putters

PRICE: $230

WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The face has microhinges that flex at impact to produce a smooth, consistent roll.

DISTANCE CONTROL Testers see predictable results—guys lag the ball close from all lengths; reliable, even when struck away from the sweet spot. FEEL Tops in the test—an amazing sensation, almost like it's made of Super Ball rubber; soft, somewhat springy feel; stable on off-center hits with little to no twist, even on bad misses. LOOK Standout black and white color scheme makes aim automatic; prominent sightlines are impossible to miss, and they work well; compact head gives confidence that you'll go drain-o.

"I'm automatic on short ones—what a nice feeling to have."

Cons

A lighter head feel than one or two guys prefer, which can effect lag putts; not everyone is a fan of the standard SuperStroke grip.

Bottom Line

Chart-topping impact feel makes this one of the best in the test. The Odyssey O-Works V-Line Fang CH delivers a high degree of control from all distances and looks great in the process.