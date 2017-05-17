ClubTest 2017: Odyssey O-Works V-Line Fang CH putter review

CATEGORY: Large Mallet Putters
PRICE: $230
WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The face has microhinges that flex at impact to produce a smooth, consistent roll.
"I'm automatic on short ones—what a nice feeling to have."
Cons
A lighter head feel than one or two guys prefer, which can effect lag putts; not everyone is a fan of the standard SuperStroke grip.
Bottom Line
Chart-topping impact feel makes this one of the best in the test. The Odyssey O-Works V-Line Fang CH delivers a high degree of control from all distances and looks great in the process.