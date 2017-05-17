Equipment

ClubTest 2017: 39 new putters tested and rated!

4:08 | Equipment
ClubTest 2017: 39 new putters

Edited by Rob Sauerhaft; Reviews by Michael Chwasky, Mark Dee and Alana Johnson

For ClubTest 2017, our 40 testers evaluated 39 new putter models at World Golf Village Resort in St. Augustine, Fla. (Our research partner, Hot Stix Golf, custom-fit each tester.)

We've divided the putters into Blades, Midsize Mallets and Large (high MOI) Mallets. (Next week we'll highlight nine new wedges.) So scroll down the page to find your new weapon for the greens.

