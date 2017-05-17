Equipment

ClubTest 2017: Evnroll ER7 FullMallet putter review

Evnroll ER7 FullMallet putter.
CATEGORY: Large Mallet Putters

PRICE: $360

WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The CNC-milled, stainless steel head has three sightlines for easy alignment.

DISTANCE CONTROL
Reliable performer from long and mid-range; comparable to what guys expect from their gamer; heel and toe strikes maintain distance better than most.
FEEL
Sharp impact sensation with a high-pitched sound to let you know how you've struck it; well balanced—a pleasure to swing from a wide variety of distances; the feedback can be instructive.
LOOK
One of the favorites; multiple sightlines work wonders; top-quality face milling—in this case, you definitely get what you pay for.

"Amazingly easy to dial in putts of varying lengths."

- Rich Bernstein, Index 12.3, Age 67

Cons

Sound can be tingy; not everyone falls in love with the distance control; one or two guys want better roll.

Bottom Line

The Evnroll ER7 FullMallet is one of the top-ranked putters. An impressive option that looks terrific and provides legitimate technology to improve roll.

