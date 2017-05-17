ClubTest 2017: Cure RX5 putter review

CATEGORY: Large Mallet Putters

PRICE: $290

WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Lie angle can be altered, as well as head weight (361 to 499 grams).

DISTANCE CONTROL Surprisingly reliable results between off-center hits and solid strikes; competent on long putts—produces a very tight grouping near the hole; easy to stroke with a good tempo, which yields predictable rollout. FEEL Extreme stability reduces head twist through impact time after time; repeatable, muted feel regardless of the strike location; solid sensation on the heel and toe areas. LOOK Unlike anything else you'll find, which appeals to some guys; massive head with square lines gives testers the confidence they're aimed properly; high-quality black finish looks good and slims the head size.

Cons

Many panelists find the giant head unwieldy and bothersome; feels a bit dead compared to the best models; despite adjustable head weights, not everyone found a setup they could take advantage of.

Bottom Line

Not for the faint of heart. The Cure RX5 is a massive putter that offers a unique adjustable design that appeals both to tinkerers and anyone who wants to try something very different on the greens.