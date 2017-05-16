ClubTest 2017: Toulon Design Memphis putter review

CATEGORY: Midsize Mallet Putters

PRICE: $420

WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The innovative milled face pattern delivers precise feel and roll.

Buy Now for $419.99

DISTANCE CONTROL Easy to adjust to any green speed or putt length; even heel and toe hits remain under control and on-line; clean roll off the face. FEEL Among the best sensory feedback—the milled face delivers a soft pop; as sweet on off-center hits as some are on center; counterbalanced version ($500) smooths out your stroke. LOOK Alignment is a snap—classic half-moon head with long black sightline centered in a wide channel; diamond face milling is as pleasing to the eye as it is effective; tony satin finish reduces glare.

"A classy putter: Balls roll off the face the same way every time. It's extra good inside 20 feet."

Cons

Some prefer more correction and less feedback on mis-hits; pricey putter raises a few eyebrows; double-bend shaft and heavyish head aren't for everyone.

Bottom Line

The Toulon Design Memphis is one of the top-rated models. The comfortable yet elegant head has a sweet, consistent face that makes it a must-try for golfers of all abilities.