ClubTest 2017: Toulon Design Memphis putter review

CATEGORY: Midsize Mallet Putters
PRICE: $420
WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The innovative milled face pattern delivers precise feel and roll.
"A classy putter: Balls roll off the face the same way every time. It's extra good inside 20 feet."
Cons
Some prefer more correction and less feedback on mis-hits; pricey putter raises a few eyebrows; double-bend shaft and heavyish head aren't for everyone.
Bottom Line
The Toulon Design Memphis is one of the top-rated models. The comfortable yet elegant head has a sweet, consistent face that makes it a must-try for golfers of all abilities.