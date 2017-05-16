ClubTest 2017: Toulon Design Madison putter review

CATEGORY: Blade Putters
PRICE: $420
WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The diamond pattern on the face controls vibration and limits skid for a truer roll.
"It can help if you struggle with 3-putts. It's easy to dial-in distance and even drop some long ones."
Cons
Despite high ratings in every category, a few panelists think it lacks a "wow" factor; sticker shock can be a concern.
Bottom Line
The Toulon Madison ranks among the top models. A refined look and feel pair with excellent distance control to make it a pleasure to putt with.