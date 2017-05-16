ClubTest 2017: Toulon Design Madison putter review

CATEGORY: Blade Putters

PRICE: $420

WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The diamond pattern on the face controls vibration and limits skid for a truer roll.

DISTANCE CONTROL One of the best for controlling speed and distance; superb balance and feedback make it easy to get in a groove; cool milling design is as effective as it is attractive, sending balls on a tight roll even when struck just off the center. FEEL Testers love the heavier head and overall balance—one swing puts you right in rhythm, and stability is top-notch; impact is warm and rewarding; lets you know precisely where on the face you strike the ball. LOOK Top-shelf—modern and well-proportioned, with a lovely high-end finish and distinctive cross-hatch grooves; white vertical lines on the face frame the ball, while a black line aids alignment.

"It can help if you struggle with 3-putts. It's easy to dial-in distance and even drop some long ones."

Cons

Despite high ratings in every category, a few panelists think it lacks a "wow" factor; sticker shock can be a concern.

Bottom Line

The Toulon Madison ranks among the top models. A refined look and feel pair with excellent distance control to make it a pleasure to putt with.