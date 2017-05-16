ClubTest 2017: Titleist Scotty Cameron Select Newport 3 putter review

CATEGORY: Midsize Mallet Putters
PRICE: $380
WE TESTED: 34" shaft length
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The stainless steel body has a light aluminum face to help increase MOI.
"The feedback on center hits is pure magic. It makes you want to practice more."
Cons
It's mid-weight, so guys who prefer a heavy head may be disappointed; satin finish can produce glare in high sun.
Bottom Line
If you can handle the price point, you can't go wrong with the Scotty Cameron Select Newport 3. It received excellent marks across the board. And the feel is the standard by which others in the category are judged.