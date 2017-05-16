ClubTest 2017: Titleist Scotty Cameron Select Newport 3 putter review

CATEGORY: Midsize Mallet Putters

PRICE: $380

WE TESTED: 34" shaft length

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The stainless steel body has a light aluminum face to help increase MOI.

DISTANCE CONTROL No trouble judging how hard to hit this one—the insert provides intuitive, consistent feedback and gets the ball rolling true every time; minimal loss of energy or direction on off-center contact. FEEL Bacony-crisp at impact—similarly pleasing all across the face, with enough feedback to let you know how you hit it; perfectly balanced mid-weight head can smooth out your stroke. LOOK Instills confidence, from the single black sightline to the well-crafted face milling; trademark red circles behind the hitting zone and in the sole weights add some heat to the cool, silver satin.

"The feedback on center hits is pure magic. It makes you want to practice more."

Cons

It's mid-weight, so guys who prefer a heavy head may be disappointed; satin finish can produce glare in high sun.

Bottom Line

If you can handle the price point, you can't go wrong with the Scotty Cameron Select Newport 3. It received excellent marks across the board. And the feel is the standard by which others in the category are judged.