ClubTest 2017: Titleist Scotty Cameron Select Newport 2 putter review

CATEGORY: Blade Putters

PRICE: $380

WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: A vibration-dampening layer between the stainless steel body and face controls sound and feel.

Buy Now for $379.99

DISTANCE CONTROL A chart-topper—killer control on putts from all lengths; superior weighting and balance make lag putting intuitive; high-tech insert design eliminates skidding and is very consistent putt to putt. FEEL Pure bliss—wonderfully responsive and oh so smooth; impact lets you know the ball is on its way toward the hole; informative on misses, too; sole weights ensure ideal weighting regardless of shaft length. LOOK A classic beauty with modern touches, such as snazzy, cherry-red accents and the elegantly milled face insert that extends into the sole; no distractions at address.

"Just a joy—rolls it beautifully and looks elegant doing it."

Cons

For one or two guys, putts struck offcenter can lose some distance and direction; the price tag will be a turnoff.

Bottom Line

The top vote-getter in this year's test, the Titleist Scotty Cameron Select Newport 2 received the highest ratings in every performance category. Anyone in the market for a premium blade should take it for a test-drive.