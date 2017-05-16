ClubTest 2017: Titleist Scotty Cameron Select Newport 2 putter review

CATEGORY: Blade Putters
PRICE: $380
WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths
KEY TECHNOLOGY: A vibration-dampening layer between the stainless steel body and face controls sound and feel.
"Just a joy—rolls it beautifully and looks elegant doing it."
Cons
For one or two guys, putts struck offcenter can lose some distance and direction; the price tag will be a turnoff.
Bottom Line
The top vote-getter in this year's test, the Titleist Scotty Cameron Select Newport 2 received the highest ratings in every performance category. Anyone in the market for a premium blade should take it for a test-drive.