ClubTest 2017: TaylorMade TP Collection Juno putter review

DISTANCE CONTROL Well-balanced head has a grooved face and confidence-inspiring looks so testers can roll it exactly how they want; the occasional clunky swing isn't overly punished. FEEL Aluminum-polymer face with angled grooves provides a crisp sensation, accompanied by a faint metallic sound; you can easily tell where contact is made; the oversize SuperStroke grip quiets active hands; the head is plenty stable through impact. LOOK A traditional style that testers relate to; subtle milling lines on the satin finish and a small stripe on the topline add to the premium look; two red adjustable weights adorn the sole.

"A winner in every way. The Juno looks better each time you stroke a flawless putt."

Tinkerers wish the putter included additional weight screws for customizing feel; a few would like to see a longer alignment line; doesn’t offer quite as much forgiveness as one or two need.

A strong all-around performer and one of the better blades tested, the TaylorMade TP Collection Juno combines great looks, lovely feel and reliability at a decent price. Blade purists should definitely take note.