ClubTest 2017: TaylorMade TP Collection Juno putter review

CATEGORY: Blade Putters
PRICE: $200
WE TESTED: 35" shaft length
KEY TECHNOLOGY: A rich color, attractive shaping and subtle sightline add to the high-end look.
"A winner in every way. The Juno looks better each time you stroke a flawless putt."
Cons
Tinkerers wish the putter included additional weight screws for customizing feel; a few would like to see a longer alignment line; doesn’t offer quite as much forgiveness as one or two need.
Bottom Line
A strong all-around performer and one of the better blades tested, the TaylorMade TP Collection Juno combines great looks, lovely feel and reliability at a decent price. Blade purists should definitely take note.