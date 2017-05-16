ClubTest 2017: TaylorMade TP Collection Berwick putter review

CATEGORY: Midsize Mallet Putters

PRICE: $200

WE TESTED: 35" shaft length

KEY TECHNOLOGY: With high marks for feel and looks, Berwick should have mass appeal.

DISTANCE CONTROL The balance and grooved face make dialing in proper speeds almost automatic for all ability levels; gets balls immediately rolling smoothly and assists on off-center hits. FEEL A buttery-soft sensation on center hits; misses are informative but never harsh; center-shafted club with slight toe hang is stable with both arcing and straight putting strokes; oversize Rosemark grip allows for very light grip pressure. LOOK Just hide the red dot—everything about the putter leads to proper setup, aim and a confident, on-target stroke; simple and effective, this smaller-than-most midsize mallet frames the ball well.

"A total pleasure to use. Superb weighting leads to a smooth rhythmic tempo and great roll."

Cons

The insert is smaller than in other putters, which may give higher-handicappers reason for pause; some prefer the feel of a heavier head; face-balanced design with offset shaft isn’t for everyone.

Bottom Line

One of the best. With a pure roll and high degree of control, the TaylorMade TP Collection Berwick is a must-try for all levels. And removable sole weights let you tweak it to your needs.