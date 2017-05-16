ClubTest 2017: TaylorMade TP Collection Berwick putter review

CATEGORY: Midsize Mallet Putters
PRICE: $200
WE TESTED: 35" shaft length
KEY TECHNOLOGY: With high marks for feel and looks, Berwick should have mass appeal.
"A total pleasure to use. Superb weighting leads to a smooth rhythmic tempo and great roll."
Cons
The insert is smaller than in other putters, which may give higher-handicappers reason for pause; some prefer the feel of a heavier head; face-balanced design with offset shaft isn’t for everyone.
Bottom Line
One of the best. With a pure roll and high degree of control, the TaylorMade TP Collection Berwick is a must-try for all levels. And removable sole weights let you tweak it to your needs.