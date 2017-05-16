ClubTest 2017: SeeMore Nashville Studio mFGP2 SS putter review

CATEGORY: Midsize Mallet Putters

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The milled head has SeeMore's venerable alignment aid for simple set up and stroke.

DISTANCE CONTROL With the responsive stainless steel clubface, it’s easy to dial in rolls of all lengths; especially adept at long lags—puts a consistent roll on the ball and keeps misses in a tight pattern. FEEL A buttery-soft sensation on center hits; misses are informative but never harsh; center-shafted club with slight toe hang is stable with both arcing and straight putting strokes; oversize Rosemark grip allows for very light grip pressure. LOOK Just hide the red dot—everything about the putter leads to proper setup, aim and a confident, on-target stroke; simple and effective, this smaller-than-most midsize mallet frames the ball well.

Cons

Not for intuitive players who get distracted monitoring the red dot through the swing; there's an adjustment period to honing in distance on longer putts; head may be too light for some guys.

Bottom Line

Combining SeeMore's classic alignment device with plenty of touch and feel, this fairly small mallet covers a lot of bases, providing assistance for high-handicappers and delivering finesse to better players.