ClubTest 2017: SeeMore Nashville Studio mFGP2 SS putter review

CATEGORY: Midsize Mallet Putters
PRICE: $395
WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The milled head has SeeMore's venerable alignment aid for simple set up and stroke.
Cons
Not for intuitive players who get distracted monitoring the red dot through the swing; there's an adjustment period to honing in distance on longer putts; head may be too light for some guys.
Bottom Line
Combining SeeMore's classic alignment device with plenty of touch and feel, this fairly small mallet covers a lot of bases, providing assistance for high-handicappers and delivering finesse to better players.