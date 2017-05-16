Equipment

ClubTest 2017: SeeMore Nashville Studio mFGP2 SS putter review

SeeMore Nashville Studio mFGP2 SS putter.
Courtesy of SeeMore

CATEGORY: Midsize Mallet Putters

PRICE: $395

WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The milled head has SeeMore's venerable alignment aid for simple set up and stroke.

Buy Now for $395

DISTANCE CONTROL
With the responsive stainless steel clubface, it’s easy to dial in rolls of all lengths; especially adept at long lags—puts a consistent roll on the ball and keeps misses in a tight pattern.
FEEL
A buttery-soft sensation on center hits; misses are informative but never harsh; center-shafted club with slight toe hang is stable with both arcing and straight putting strokes; oversize Rosemark grip allows for very light grip pressure.
LOOK
Just hide the red dot—everything about the putter leads to proper setup, aim and a confident, on-target stroke; simple and effective, this smaller-than-most midsize mallet frames the ball well.

Buy Now for $395

Cons

Not for intuitive players who get distracted monitoring the red dot through the swing; there's an adjustment period to honing in distance on longer putts; head may be too light for some guys.

Bottom Line

Combining SeeMore's classic alignment device with plenty of touch and feel, this fairly small mallet covers a lot of bases, providing assistance for high-handicappers and delivering finesse to better players.

