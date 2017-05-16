ClubTest 2017: SeeMore Nashville DB4 SS putter review

CATEGORY: Blade Putters
PRICE: $395
WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The RifleScope visual aid on the hosel accommodates the offset design.
"A sweet clubhead and awesome alignment features make it a no-brainer to use."
Cons
A few guys prefer a softer feel; one or two testers want the alignment aid to be larger and easier to see.
Bottom Line
With top-shelf control and impressive looks, the milled SeeMore Nashville DB4 SS can both save strokes and build confidence on the greens. Players who struggle with alignment will want to give this model a whirl.