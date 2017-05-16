ClubTest 2017: SeeMore Nashville DB4 SS putter review

CATEGORY: Blade Putters

PRICE: $395

WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The RifleScope visual aid on the hosel accommodates the offset design.

DISTANCE CONTROL One of the highest-ranked in the class; hide the red dot and go—easy alignment allows testers to focus on making a good stroke; great balance helps guys drain putts of varying lengths. FEEL Dense, heavy head helps testers keep the blade on track and square; center contact is soft yet decisive, while misses are marginally harder; stable on all but the worst misses. LOOK The company's trademark alignment system is subtly displayed on the plumber-neck hosel; non-glare gunmetal finish looks great at setup and in the bag; bottom third of the shaft is smartly painted to help you see the visual aid.

"A sweet clubhead and awesome alignment features make it a no-brainer to use."

Cons

A few guys prefer a softer feel; one or two testers want the alignment aid to be larger and easier to see.

Bottom Line

With top-shelf control and impressive looks, the milled SeeMore Nashville DB4 SS can both save strokes and build confidence on the greens. Players who struggle with alignment will want to give this model a whirl.