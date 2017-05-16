Clubtest 2017: SeeMore Mini Giant FGP Stealth putter review

CATEGORY: Blade Putters
PRICE: $395
WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths
KEY TECHNOLOGY: Nonadjustable copper weights on both ends of the head and sole increase MOI.
Cons
The oversize head can look unwieldy; alignment system doesn’t work as well for those who like their hands forward at address; center-shaft design doesn’t suit everyone.
Bottom Line
The SeeMore Mini Giant FGP Stealth is a good option for players struggling with direction and those wanting to develop a smoother, more reliable stroke. Plus, the feel at impact is truly enjoyable, and the inconspicuous alignment aid won’t distract anyone.