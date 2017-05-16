Equipment

Clubtest 2017: SeeMore Mini Giant FGP Stealth putter review

SeeMore Mini Giant FGP Stealth putter.
Courtesy of SeeMore

CATEGORY: Blade Putters

PRICE: $395

WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Nonadjustable copper weights on both ends of the head and sole increase MOI.

DISTANCE CONTROL
Larger, perimeter-weighted head provides more room for error—balls get rolling quickly, without skidding on either quality hits or poorer ones; requires more of a pendulum motion, and those who get it down have no trouble dialing in distance.
FEEL
Perhaps its strongest feature; heavier head helps recruit the large muscles to take the putter back—and that's a good thing; solid hits have an effortless feel, while misses are a tad firmer for welcome feedback; testers rave about the fit and feel of the oversize Rosemark grip.
LOOK
On the bigger side for a blade, but still attractive; bold copper weights and an intricate milling pattern give it a rich look; the company's well-known aiming system has a toned-down color scheme that's just as effective and takes stress out of the setup.

Cons

The oversize head can look unwieldy; alignment system doesn’t work as well for those who like their hands forward at address; center-shaft design doesn’t suit everyone.

Bottom Line

The SeeMore Mini Giant FGP Stealth is a good option for players struggling with direction and those wanting to develop a smoother, more reliable stroke. Plus, the feel at impact is truly enjoyable, and the inconspicuous alignment aid won’t distract anyone.

