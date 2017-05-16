ClubTest 2017: Ping Vault Voss putter review

Courtesy of Ping
CATEGORY: Blade Putters
PRICE: $300
WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The curved milling pattern builds on the True Roll design—the deepest grooves are in the middle to normalize ball speed across the face.
DISTANCE CONTROL
More compact than others in the category, the Voss offers a surprising amount of forgiveness; center strikes hug the line from every distance, while off-center hits roll within tap-in range; consistent, predictable speeds help testers find their touch.
FEEL
Light yet stable, with extra perimeter weighting; impact is neither too soft nor too firm, and there's just enough contrast on off-center contact to point out mistakes; testers like the polyurethane-wrapped grip, and the thicker size helps to quiet the hands.
LOOK
Classic, understated styling still grabs attention; sloped bumpers frame the ball, while slate and platinum finishes are both great options; face-milling pattern appeals to tech-heads.
Cons
Requires a more precise stroke than some others; a few guys want more responsiveness; does everything pretty well but doesn’t stand out in any way.
Bottom Line
A novel take on the classic blade, the handsome Ping Vault Voss delivers reliable roll and consistent speed so you can take dead aim from long range.