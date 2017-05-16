ClubTest 2017: Ping Vault Voss putter review

CATEGORY: Blade Putters

PRICE: $300

WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The curved milling pattern builds on the True Roll design—the deepest grooves are in the middle to normalize ball speed across the face.

Buy Now for $299.99

DISTANCE CONTROL More compact than others in the category, the Voss offers a surprising amount of forgiveness; center strikes hug the line from every distance, while off-center hits roll within tap-in range; consistent, predictable speeds help testers find their touch. FEEL Light yet stable, with extra perimeter weighting; impact is neither too soft nor too firm, and there's just enough contrast on off-center contact to point out mistakes; testers like the polyurethane-wrapped grip, and the thicker size helps to quiet the hands. LOOK Classic, understated styling still grabs attention; sloped bumpers frame the ball, while slate and platinum finishes are both great options; face-milling pattern appeals to tech-heads.

Cons

Requires a more precise stroke than some others; a few guys want more responsiveness; does everything pretty well but doesn’t stand out in any way.

Bottom Line

A novel take on the classic blade, the handsome Ping Vault Voss delivers reliable roll and consistent speed so you can take dead aim from long range.