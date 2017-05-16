Equipment

ClubTest 2017: Ping Sigma G Kinloch C putter review

Ping Sigma G Kinloch C putter.
Courtesy of Ping

CATEGORY: Midsize Mallet Putters

PRICE: $180

WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The center-shafted design most benefits straight-back and slightly arcing strokes.

Buy Now for $179.99

DISTANCE CONTROL
One of its best qualities; no thinking necessary—simply line it up and go, whether you're five or 35 feet from the hole; testers get consistent roll regardless of where they strike it on the face, for supreme control.
FEEL
The variable-depth grooves on the face feel clean and crisp, giving a precise sense of where the ball makes contact; no twisting and turning—just a smooth, centered stroke; even feels sweet on hits toward the toe and heel.
LOOK
Like an Anser on steroids, this appears more bladelike than others in the category; the center shaft draws the eye to the hitting area, as do useful visual aids, including "stability tiers" in the back of the head that frame a single sightline.

Buy Now for $179.99

Cons

Not for players with a pronounced arcing stroke; the head/grip combination feels too light to some testers, causing a learning curve on longer putts; the center-shafted head doesn't appeal to everyone's eye.

Bottom Line

You don't need church for forgiveness: Mid- to high-handicappers with straight strokes will find it here, gaining stability and control with an easy-to-swing, jumbo-blade lookalike. The Ping Sigma G Kinloch C has a large insert that compensates for slight misses in both direction and distance.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN