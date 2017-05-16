ClubTest 2017: Ping Sigma G Kinloch C putter review

CATEGORY: Midsize Mallet Putters
PRICE: $180
WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The center-shafted design most benefits straight-back and slightly arcing strokes.
Cons
Not for players with a pronounced arcing stroke; the head/grip combination feels too light to some testers, causing a learning curve on longer putts; the center-shafted head doesn't appeal to everyone's eye.
Bottom Line
You don't need church for forgiveness: Mid- to high-handicappers with straight strokes will find it here, gaining stability and control with an easy-to-swing, jumbo-blade lookalike. The Ping Sigma G Kinloch C has a large insert that compensates for slight misses in both direction and distance.