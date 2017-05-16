ClubTest 2017: Ping Sigma G Kinloch C putter review

CATEGORY: Midsize Mallet Putters

PRICE: $180

WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The center-shafted design most benefits straight-back and slightly arcing strokes.

Buy Now for $179.99

DISTANCE CONTROL One of its best qualities; no thinking necessary—simply line it up and go, whether you're five or 35 feet from the hole; testers get consistent roll regardless of where they strike it on the face, for supreme control. FEEL The variable-depth grooves on the face feel clean and crisp, giving a precise sense of where the ball makes contact; no twisting and turning—just a smooth, centered stroke; even feels sweet on hits toward the toe and heel. LOOK Like an Anser on steroids, this appears more bladelike than others in the category; the center shaft draws the eye to the hitting area, as do useful visual aids, including "stability tiers" in the back of the head that frame a single sightline.

Cons

Not for players with a pronounced arcing stroke; the head/grip combination feels too light to some testers, causing a learning curve on longer putts; the center-shafted head doesn't appeal to everyone's eye.

Bottom Line

You don't need church for forgiveness: Mid- to high-handicappers with straight strokes will find it here, gaining stability and control with an easy-to-swing, jumbo-blade lookalike. The Ping Sigma G Kinloch C has a large insert that compensates for slight misses in both direction and distance.