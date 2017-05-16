ClubTest 2017: Ping Sigma G Anser putter review

CATEGORY: Blade Putters

PRICE: $180

WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Ping backs its aluminum insert with elastomer to improve touch.

DISTANCE CONTROL The variable-depth groove pattern works well—heel and toe hits travel virtually the same as center ones; propels the ball forward without any skipping or skidding; easy to dial in once testers get accustomed to the softer feel and lighter weighting. FEEL Elastomer in the insert absorbs vibration at impact and relays a modicum of feedback to your hands; head seems lighter than others in the category; noticeably softer in the test than the company’s Vault Voss blade (see right). LOOK A classic shape with modern touches; the Sigma G Anser sits comfortably behind the ball and inspires faith; platinum and black nickel finishes are equally elegant, and testers like the contrasting insert colors; single line along the flange aids with alignment.

Cons

The head feels too light for some guys to stroke consistently; feedback on misses can be lacking; one or two testers want additional visible technology.

Bottom Line

Two thumbs up to Ping's Sigma G Anser for the tight roll and large dose of forgiveness. The face insert does what it promises—this one should especially appeal to blade enthusiasts looking for a soft feel.