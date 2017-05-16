Equipment

ClubTest 2017: Odyssey White Hot RX #7 putter review

Odyssey White Hot RX #7 putter.
Courtesy of Odyssey

CATEGORY: Midsize Mallet Putters

PRICE: $160

WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The head shape and alignment aids make setup foolproof.

Buy Now for $159.99

DISTANCE CONTROL
Like an old friend, this design is instantly comfortable; easy to dial in, especially on mid-range putts; the face insert covers most of the face and provides consistent speed across it.
FEEL
The dimpled insert is exceptionally soft, but gives more feedback on both center and off-center putts than previous White Hot models; balance and design make it dead-easy to square at impact, if you like to take it straight back and through; putts that miss off-center feel duller.
LOOK
Everything about this fang-style putter helps you find the center, from the wings with simple black lines that frame the hitting zone, to the ball-shaped cutout, to three white dots pointing to the sweet spot; the RX #7 is a modern classic.

Buy Now for $159.99

Cons

The soft feel can be too muted on short putts; some players want more differentiation in feel between center and off-center hits; head style isn't for everyone—arcing strokes may struggle to square the head at impact.

Bottom Line

Odyssey's White Hot RX #7 has enough feel and touch for golfers of all levels to appreciate. Players with straight-back-and-through strokes who struggle to set up squarely and keep the head on-line will benefit the most from this silver stunner.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN