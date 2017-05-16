ClubTest 2017: Odyssey White Hot RX #7 putter review

CATEGORY: Midsize Mallet Putters
PRICE: $160
WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The head shape and alignment aids make setup foolproof.
Cons
The soft feel can be too muted on short putts; some players want more differentiation in feel between center and off-center hits; head style isn't for everyone—arcing strokes may struggle to square the head at impact.
Bottom Line
Odyssey's White Hot RX #7 has enough feel and touch for golfers of all levels to appreciate. Players with straight-back-and-through strokes who struggle to set up squarely and keep the head on-line will benefit the most from this silver stunner.