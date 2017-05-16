ClubTest 2017: Odyssey White Hot RX #7 putter review

CATEGORY: Midsize Mallet Putters

PRICE: $160

WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The head shape and alignment aids make setup foolproof.

Buy Now for $159.99

DISTANCE CONTROL Like an old friend, this design is instantly comfortable; easy to dial in, especially on mid-range putts; the face insert covers most of the face and provides consistent speed across it. FEEL The dimpled insert is exceptionally soft, but gives more feedback on both center and off-center putts than previous White Hot models; balance and design make it dead-easy to square at impact, if you like to take it straight back and through; putts that miss off-center feel duller. LOOK Everything about this fang-style putter helps you find the center, from the wings with simple black lines that frame the hitting zone, to the ball-shaped cutout, to three white dots pointing to the sweet spot; the RX #7 is a modern classic.

Buy Now for $159.99

Cons

The soft feel can be too muted on short putts; some players want more differentiation in feel between center and off-center hits; head style isn't for everyone—arcing strokes may struggle to square the head at impact.

Bottom Line

Odyssey's White Hot RX #7 has enough feel and touch for golfers of all levels to appreciate. Players with straight-back-and-through strokes who struggle to set up squarely and keep the head on-line will benefit the most from this silver stunner.