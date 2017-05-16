ClubTest 2017: Odyssey O-Works 2-Ball putter review

CATEGORY: Midsize Mallet Putters

PRICE: $230

WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Steel protrusions on the face "hinge" at impact for a topspin roll.

DISTANCE CONTROL So intuitive and consistent that it's almost boring, especially within 20 feet; even mis-hits track on target and wind up near the hole; simple to adjust to putts of any length. FEEL The face insert impacts the ball softly, but packs a bit more zip than many previous Odyssey putters; pleasant, muted sensation on center hits with a little more feedback on heel and toe hits; lighter head than most in the category. LOOK The same point-and-shoot effectiveness of previous 2-Ball models—compact head with matte black finish makes the white system truly pop; stainless steel, patterned insert covers the face—a confidence booster that adds to the no-fail alignment aid.

Cons

Lighter head makes it difficult for some guys to control putts from longer range; roll off the face isn't as smooth on lengthier putts; a few testers prefer more feedback at impact.

Bottom Line

A lively new insert technology improves the tried-and-true benefits of the 2-Ball. Coupled with no-brainer alignment and a sweet SuperStroke grip, the Odyssey O-Works 2-Ball can benefit players of all abilities with straight-back-and-through or gentle-arc strokes.