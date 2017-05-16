ClubTest 2017: Odyssey O-Works 2-Ball putter review

CATEGORY: Midsize Mallet Putters
PRICE: $230
WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths
KEY TECHNOLOGY: Steel protrusions on the face "hinge" at impact for a topspin roll.
Cons
Lighter head makes it difficult for some guys to control putts from longer range; roll off the face isn't as smooth on lengthier putts; a few testers prefer more feedback at impact.
Bottom Line
A lively new insert technology improves the tried-and-true benefits of the 2-Ball. Coupled with no-brainer alignment and a sweet SuperStroke grip, the Odyssey O-Works 2-Ball can benefit players of all abilities with straight-back-and-through or gentle-arc strokes.