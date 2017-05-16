ClubTest 2017: Cure Classic Series CX3 putter review

CATEGORY: Midsize Mallet Putters

PRICE: $300

WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Removable weight screws in the sole allow for customization.

DISTANCE CONTROL The club's stroke-smoothing capabilities and large face build consistency; very good on mid-range putts; long ones require a little calibration because the heavy head transfers a ton of energy at impact. FEEL Crisp, satisfying feel on center hits; fairly forgiving across the large clubface; heavy head quiets the hands for repeatable strokes; adding or subtracting head weight definitely has a role in how it feels—and plays. LOOK Big, long body shouts "forgiving!"; matte black, half-moon-shaped clubhead comes in center- and heel-shafted versions; white sightlines along the flange point to the sweet spot.

Cons

Large black head can turn off some guys and distract others, especially on short putts; this club is probably not for players seeking extreme touch and feel; takes some time getting used to—and a change in head weight, particularly for longer putts, may be in order.

Bottom Line

Anyone struggling to keep their hands and wrists quiet through the hitting zone will find their "Cure" here. The size, mass and easy-to-square design of the Classic Series CX3 makes it almost impossible to swing offline—and it boosts your confidence in the process.