ClubTest 2017: Cure Classic Series CX3 putter review

CATEGORY: Midsize Mallet Putters
PRICE: $300
WE TESTED: 34", 35" shaft lengths
KEY TECHNOLOGY: Removable weight screws in the sole allow for customization.
Cons
Large black head can turn off some guys and distract others, especially on short putts; this club is probably not for players seeking extreme touch and feel; takes some time getting used to—and a change in head weight, particularly for longer putts, may be in order.
Bottom Line
Anyone struggling to keep their hands and wrists quiet through the hitting zone will find their "Cure" here. The size, mass and easy-to-square design of the Classic Series CX3 makes it almost impossible to swing offline—and it boosts your confidence in the process.