ClubTest 2017: Cleveland TFi 2135 Elevado putter review

CATEGORY: Midsize Mallet Putters

PRICE: $160

WE TESTED: 35", 38" shaft lengths

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The raised sightline can improve alignment when your eyes aren't over the ball at address.

DISTANCE CONTROL Predictable after you adjust to intricacies such as the oversize grip (which is optional); delivers consistently good rolls thanks to the large grip that quiets the hands and wrists; a whole lot of control on long lag putts. FEEL Easy to find a nice tempo and a smooth roll; oversize Winn grip mutes sensation; off-center strikes are more metallic; easy-swinging counterbalanced (CB) version is stable through impact and you barely feel the ball on center hits. LOOK With its angular geometry, wings, matte black finish, copper face and raised alignment line, this one stands out in a sea of silver and gray; center line and wings make it easy to square and keep your eyes on the target.

Cons

Not everyone finds the raised alignment line an intuitive feature; some testers don't like the one-note feel across the face in the CB version; takes time to adjust to the CB's large grip and 38” shaft.

Bottom Line

Anyone needing more stability and a smoother tempo should roll with Cleveland's TFi 2135 Elevado. The standard version delivers more feedback, but the added length and weight in the CB ($200) really steadies the stroke.