ClubTest 2017: Cleveland TFi 2135 Elevado putter review

CATEGORY: Midsize Mallet Putters
PRICE: $160
WE TESTED: 35", 38" shaft lengths
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The raised sightline can improve alignment when your eyes aren't over the ball at address.
Cons
Not everyone finds the raised alignment line an intuitive feature; some testers don't like the one-note feel across the face in the CB version; takes time to adjust to the CB's large grip and 38” shaft.
Bottom Line
Anyone needing more stability and a smoother tempo should roll with Cleveland's TFi 2135 Elevado. The standard version delivers more feedback, but the added length and weight in the CB ($200) really steadies the stroke.