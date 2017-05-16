ClubTest 2017: Cleveland TFi 2135 Cero putter review

CATEGORY: Large Mallet Putters

PRICE: $160

WE TESTED: 34" shaft length

KEY TECHNOLOGY: A milled aluminum-copper face over soft copolymer enhances feel and roll.

DISTANCE CONTROL Overall heft makes overcooking or under-hitting longer putts a rare occurrence; very good on slower greens that require a firmer strike. FEEL Impact is crisp and pleasant—a unique combination of springy and soft; plenty of mass allows it to swing back and through without much effort. LOOK The black clubhead with copper face is simple to set up squarely behind the ball; the raised "2135" alignment design works pretty darn well—testers change their eyeline and still aim true; more elegant than some high-MOI mallets.

Cons

Not everyone experiences a soft, responsive feel; off-center strikes don't provide as much stability and distance control as some guys expect; one or two testers struggle to find the sweet spot on a consistent basis.

Bottom Line

The Cleveland TFi 2135 Cero provides an effective alignment aid that works for many different stroke types. Plus, the putter serves up nice balance, control and forgiveness.